Egypt closes mosques, churches over coronavirus fears

CAIRO, March 21, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Egypt’s religious authorities ordered

Saturday the closure of all mosques and churches and banned communal prayer

gatherings to try and stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The decision taken by the ministry of religious endowments, which oversees

mosques nationwide, and the Coptic Orthodox Church will run for at least two

weeks.

In separate statements, the ministry and the church said the move is aimed

at avoiding large gatherings such as prayers and mass, where the risk of

contamination could be high.

The religious endowments ministry said in a statement it “decided to halt

prayers and to close all mosques… starting today (Saturday) and for two

weeks”.

It urged worshippers to pray at home.

The Coptic Orthodox Church said it ordered “the closure of all churches,

suspension of ritual services, masses and activities”.

The decision, including a ban on visits to monasteries nationwide, “is

effective from Saturday for two weeks… and until further notice”, it said.

Late Friday, Egypt’s Catholic Church said it suspended mass until further

notice.

Egypt has so far has recorded eight deaths out of 285 confirmed cases of

coronavirus.

Authorities have imposed tough measures to limit social interaction in the

country of 100 million inhabitants, where Christians represent around 10

percent of the population.

They have closed schools and universities, ordered the overnight closure of

cafes, restaurants, nightclubs, sporting clubs and malls, and reduced the

number of public sector employees. Egypt has also halted air traffic from

Thursday until the end of March.