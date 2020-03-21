JS special session on Bangabandhu centenary suspended

DHAKA, March 21, 2020 (BSS) – The two-day special session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) on the ‘Mujib Year’ marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been suspended due to the COVID-19 (coronravirus) outbreak.

“The Jatya Sangsad’s special session on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu has been postponed,” President’s Press Secretary M Joynal Abedin told BSS today. The two-day JS special session was scheduled to begin tomorrow.

President M Abdul Hamid was scheduled to deliver his speech in parliament on Bangabandhu in the special session, which could be the seventh session of the current parliament.

Earlier, the President had called the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Clause (1) of Article 72 of the Constitution.

So far, the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad went into special sittings twice – on January 31 and on June 18 in 1974 – which were addressed by former Yugoslav President Marshal Josip Broz Tito and then Indian president VV Giri.