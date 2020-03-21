3 killed in motorbikes collusion in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Mar 21, 2020 (BSS)-Three youths have been killed and two others injured when their two motorcycles collided head-on at Shahabdipur area on Rajshahi-Chapainawabgonj highway under Godagari Upazila in the district last night.

The deceased were identified as Hridoy Islam, 22, son of Badrul Islam, Shyamal kumar, 23, son of Santosh Kumar and Muhammad Ali, 28, son of Mahbub Ali.

Two other injured youths identified as Sohag Ali, 22, son of Yousuf Ali and Mosaddeque Ali, 21, son of Alauddin Sheikh are now undergoing treatment in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Khairul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Godagari Police Station, said the two motorbikes carrying the five youths coming from opposite directions collided head-on at around 8 pm injuring all of them fatally.

On information, police and fire brigade personnel rushed them to RMCH immediately where three of them succumbed to their injuries one after another in the night.