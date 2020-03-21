Bangladesh suspends flights’ entry from 10 countries

DHAKA, March 21, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh has imposed a ban on entry of

flights from 10 overseas countries commencing at today’s midnight to March 31

midnight due to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) today issued a NOTAM

(Notice to Airman) in this regard saying the ban will be effective from 21-

Mar midnight to 31-Mar Midnight, CAAB spokesperson told media today.

“In order to prevent the spread of covid-19 (novel corona virus 2019)

disease in Bangladesh, all scheduled international commercial passenger

aircraft departing from Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey,

Malaysia, Oman, Singapore and India will not be allowed to land at any

international airport of Bangladesh,” the NOTAM read.

Earlier, these 10 countries restricted the entry of Bangladeshis to their

territories over the coronavirus fear.

Apart from these 10 countries, flight operations from the UK, Bangkok,

China and Hong Kong will be open, official sources said.

Bangladesh also imposed an embargo on entry of all inbound travelers from

Europe except the UK, till March 31.