Voting in Gaibandha-3 by-polls begins

GAIBANDHA, March 21, 2020 (BSS) – Voting in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) by-
polls to Gaibandha-3 (Sadullapur-Palashbari) constituency of the district has
begun at 9 in the morning amid tight security measures.
The polling will continue till 5 pm without any break.
District election office sources said a total of 4, 35,211 voters — 2,
12,638 males and 2, 22,573 females — would cast their votes in 132 voting
centres with 786 booths in the constituency.
Deputy Commissioner Abdul Matin said he visited several polling centers in
the morning and found that voters are exercising their rights to franchise
peacefully.
Law enforcers including Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Border Guard
Bangladesh (BGB) personnel are patrolling the area to ensure peace as well as
control law and order situation, said police super Muhammad Towhidul Islam.
Mobile courts led by executive magistrates are deputed to check violations
of electoral laws, said additional district magistrate Jebun Nahar.
A number of voters were seen going to the polling centres to cast their
votes with festive mood.
A total of 4 candidates are contesting the polls.
The seat fell vacant due to the death of ruling party MP Dr. Younus Ali
Sarker on December 27, 2019.