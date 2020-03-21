Voting in Gaibandha-3 by-polls begins

GAIBANDHA, March 21, 2020 (BSS) – Voting in the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) by-

polls to Gaibandha-3 (Sadullapur-Palashbari) constituency of the district has

begun at 9 in the morning amid tight security measures.

The polling will continue till 5 pm without any break.

District election office sources said a total of 4, 35,211 voters — 2,

12,638 males and 2, 22,573 females — would cast their votes in 132 voting

centres with 786 booths in the constituency.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Matin said he visited several polling centers in

the morning and found that voters are exercising their rights to franchise

peacefully.

Law enforcers including Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Border Guard

Bangladesh (BGB) personnel are patrolling the area to ensure peace as well as

control law and order situation, said police super Muhammad Towhidul Islam.

Mobile courts led by executive magistrates are deputed to check violations

of electoral laws, said additional district magistrate Jebun Nahar.

A number of voters were seen going to the polling centres to cast their

votes with festive mood.

A total of 4 candidates are contesting the polls.

The seat fell vacant due to the death of ruling party MP Dr. Younus Ali

Sarker on December 27, 2019.