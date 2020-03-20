Campaign to raise awareness on coronavirus in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, March 20, 2020 (BSS) – Local administration distributed leaflets to raise awareness about coronavirus in Saheb Bazar area in the city today.

Commissioner of Rajshahi division Humayun Kabir Khandaker, Additional Commissioner Jakir Hossain, Deputy Inspector General of Police AKM Hafiz Akter, Additional Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Sujayet Islam and Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque, among others, were present on the occasion.

Humayun Kabir Khandaker said 809 people have, so far, returned to their homes from abroad and 40 of them were released and the rest have been kept in home quarantine.

He also urged all to remain alert about the coronavirus and not to be panicked.