By-polls to Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4, Gaibandha-3 tomorrow

DHAKA, Mar 20, 2020 (BSS) – The by-elections to three Jatiya Sangsad seats-Dhaka-10, Bagerhat-4 and Gaibandha-3– will be held tomorrow as per the schedule announced by Election Commission (EC).

“Voting will continue from 9am to 5pm without any interval,” EC secretary Mohammad Alamgir told BSS here today.

He said the EC will use Electronic Voting Machines in Dhaka-10 constituency, while ballot papers will be used in other two constituencies.

The EC secretary said the commission will provide hand sanitizers to every voting center aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Talking to BSS, Returning Officer of Dhaka-10 constituency GM Sahtab Uddin said a total of six candidates are contesting in the Dhaka-10 by-polls. The candidates are Md Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin from Awami League, Sheikh Rabiul Alam from BNP, Haji Md Shahjahan from Jatiya Party, Nawab Khaza Ali Ahsan Askari from Bangladesh Muslim League, Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury from Bangladesh Congress and Abdur Rahim from PDP.

There are a total of 3,12,281 electorates in Dhaka-10 constituency while the number of polling centers is 117 with 776 booths.