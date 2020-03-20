National Zoo to remain close till March 31

DHAKA, March 20, 2020 (BSS) – The government today announced the closure of the National Zoo until March 31 to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The announcement came from a meeting at Fisheries and Livestock

Ministry, according to an official release issued today.

It said as per the instructions of Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM

Rezaul Rakim, the ministry has decided to shutdown the zoo located in the

city’s Mirpur area.

The minister said, “The National Zoo will be remained closed until March

31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus from visitors.”

He urged people to cooperate the government about the decision, adding,

“Everyone should maintain optimum alert about the virus.”