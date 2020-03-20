By-polls in Gaibandha-3 constituency tomorrow

GAIBANDHA, Mar 20, 2020 (BSS) – All-out preparations have been taken to hold the by-polls in Gaibandha-3 (Sadullapur-Palashbari) constituency in the district tomorrow in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

The polling will start at 8 am and it will continue 4 pm without any break.

A total of 4,35,211 voters, of them 2,12,638 males and 2,22,573 females, would cast their votes through 132 voting centres with 786 booths in the constituency.

All concerned including the members of the law enforcement agencies and the officials have been asked to discharge their duties neutrally rising all sorts of fear, said district magistrate and also deputy commissioner (DC)

Abdul Matin.

Officials engaged in the polling have already been imparted need base training for taking votes smoothly, the DC also said.

Members of the BGB, RAB, Police including other law enforcers had been deployed so that the voters could cast their votes without any difficulties, said police super Muhammad Towhidul Islam.

Mobile teams and members of Border Guard Bangladesh, RAB and police will

patrol during the election to avert any untoward situations.

A total of 4 candidates are contesting in the by-polls on Saturday, said

district election officer Mahbubur Rahman.