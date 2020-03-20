CTTC arrests female ‘Neo-JMB’ leader

DHAKA, March 20, 2020 (BSS) – A team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested a woman leader of “Neo JMB” from city’s Gabtoli area yesterday.

The arrestee Shirina Khatun alias Tahsin Abdullah, 23, is the second-in-

command of the female unit of the banned militant outfit, Deputy Commissioner

(media) of DMP Masudur Rahman told BSS today.

Police recovered a mobile phone set form Shirina, hailed from Moheshpur

upazila of Jhinaidah district, Masudur said.

Police also produced Shirina Khatun before court seeking seven days of

remand.