Call to adopt eco-friendly pest management to produce chemical-free food

RAJSHAHI, March 20, 2020 (BSS) – Agricultural scientists and researchers

urged the grassroots farmers to use eco-friendly pest management to protect

environment and produce chemical-free food grains and vegetables.

Substantial and sustainable promotion of eco-friendly pest management can

also be a vital means of protecting and conserving the beneficial insects

through controlling the harmful and destructive ones, they told a farmers’

field day meeting.

Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) organized the meeting titled

“Leveraging Diversity for Ecology Based Pest Management” at Alimganj village

under Paba Upazila in the district yesterday.

More than 100 farmers both male and female joined the meeting and they

were imparted training on how to promote eco-friendly pest management

effectively.

BRRI Chief Scientific Officer Dr Aminul Islam, Principal Scientific

Officer Mosaddeque Hossain and Senior Scientific Officers Dr Harun-Or-Rashid

and Dr Anwar Uddin addressed the meeting as resource persons disseminating

their expertise on the issue.

Dr Aminul Islam told the farmers that excessive and indiscriminate uses of

toxic agro-chemicals generate different kinds of risks and trouble in both

land and water posing a serious threat to the biodiversity and beneficial

insects in particular.

The issue of land and water pollution is being adjudged as a serious

threat to the public health in the present context of exorbitant use of

chemical pesticides in farms, he said.

Using chemical pesticides in farming fields is always harmful to soil,

water, crops, environment and public health as a whole. So, there is no way

to give utmost importance towards promoting good best practices in

agriculture widely, Dr Islam added.