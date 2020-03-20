Over 3.75 lakh tonnes foodstuffs remain stockpiled in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, March 20, 2020 (BSS) – A divisional level emergency meeting here

said currently more than 3.75 lakh tonnes of foodstuffs remained stocked in

the division. So if anyone tries to create artificial crises through hoarding

essential goods and hikes its price, they will be exposed to legal actions.

The meeting on ‘market price of various essential commodities including

food grains and its stocks’ was held at the conference hall of Divisional

Commissioner’s office here yesterday afternoon.

Chaired by Commissioner of Rajshahi Division Humayun Kabir Khandaker, the

meeting was addressed, among others, by Deputy Inspector General of Police

AKM Hafiz Akter, Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Humayun Kabir,

Additional Divisional Commissioners Jakir Hossain and Moinul Islam and Deputy

Commissioner Hamidul Haque.

Apart from government officials, various business leaders joined the

meeting and discussed ways and means to keep the price of essential

commodities stable collectively.

In his remarks, Humayun Kabir Khandaker said necessary measures should be

taken to stop hoarding of essential commodities and its soaring price.

He urged business leaders not to hoard any essential commodity.

He also said that Bangladesh is self-sufficient in food at present and

there is no apprehension of food crisis. Besides establishing control room,

monitoring teams were formed in the district and upazila levels in this

regard, he continued.

Humayun Kabir also urged all quarters to remain alert to fight the

coronavirus outbreak instead of being panicked.

Taking part in the discussion, some of the businessmen said that there are

sufficient footstock in Rajshahi.

They called for creating awareness among the public in general so that none

purchases additional commodities after being panicked following the present

situation.