Over 3.75 lakh tonnes foodstuffs remain stockpiled in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, March 20, 2020 (BSS) – A divisional level emergency meeting here
said currently more than 3.75 lakh tonnes of foodstuffs remained stocked in
the division. So if anyone tries to create artificial crises through hoarding
essential goods and hikes its price, they will be exposed to legal actions.
The meeting on ‘market price of various essential commodities including
food grains and its stocks’ was held at the conference hall of Divisional
Commissioner’s office here yesterday afternoon.
Chaired by Commissioner of Rajshahi Division Humayun Kabir Khandaker, the
meeting was addressed, among others, by Deputy Inspector General of Police
AKM Hafiz Akter, Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Humayun Kabir,
Additional Divisional Commissioners Jakir Hossain and Moinul Islam and Deputy
Commissioner Hamidul Haque.
Apart from government officials, various business leaders joined the
meeting and discussed ways and means to keep the price of essential
commodities stable collectively.
In his remarks, Humayun Kabir Khandaker said necessary measures should be
taken to stop hoarding of essential commodities and its soaring price.
He urged business leaders not to hoard any essential commodity.
He also said that Bangladesh is self-sufficient in food at present and
there is no apprehension of food crisis. Besides establishing control room,
monitoring teams were formed in the district and upazila levels in this
regard, he continued.
Humayun Kabir also urged all quarters to remain alert to fight the
coronavirus outbreak instead of being panicked.
Taking part in the discussion, some of the businessmen said that there are
sufficient footstock in Rajshahi.
They called for creating awareness among the public in general so that none
purchases additional commodities after being panicked following the present
situation.