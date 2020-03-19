Govt allocates Tk 200cr more to health ministry

DHAKA, March 19, 2020 (BSS) – The government has allocated Taka 200 crore more to the health ministry to prevent the spread of coronavirus and ensuring necessary treatment facilities in this regard.

The ministry of finance in a letter today informed the ministry of health about this allocation.

Earlier in last week, the government allocated Taka 50 crore against the health ministry for dealing with the COVID-19.

Earlier on yesterday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the government has financial capability to face the coronavirus while necessary allocations would be made according to the demand of the health ministry.