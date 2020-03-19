BB’s special waivers for tackle COVID19

DHAKA, March 19, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Bank (BB) today announced special waivers for urgent shopping using mobile financial services (MFS) and debit/credit cards in the wake of growing concern over COVID19 pandemic.

Under the waivers, no charge would be required during buy medicine and other essential commodities using MFS (bKash, Nagad, Rocket etc) and debit/credit cards.

Besides, the central bank also raised the ceiling of transaction for purchase of the essential commodities, according to a circular of BB.

Now, anyone could make daily highest transaction of Taka 15,000 and it would be highest Taka 100,000 in monthly through credit/debit cards inside country without any charge.

On the other hand, MFS users (P-to-P) also would have not paid any charge for transaction for the urgent shopping. Ceiling of this transaction has been raised to Taka 200,000 from Taka 75,000 monthly. In addition, no charge would be required for cash out of Taka 1,000 daily at a time.

The circular also said traders of essential commodities and medicine could use their personal bank account, MFS account, agent banking account and payment service provider’s account for business transaction.

It also directed all the banks to keep their cash counters, agent banking, ATM, POS, internet, app and USSD based services uninterrupted. Moreover, BB asked the banks to keep the transaction place germ free to stop the spread of coronavirus.