Quarantine violators face action

DHAKA, Mar 19, 2020 (BSS) – As part of strict monitoring for preventing

COVID-19, mobile courts today fined quarantine violators in different

districts while local administration are launching massive awareness campaign

among people on the deadly virus.

In Chapainawabganj, a mobile court in Gomostapur upazila fined two persons

Taka 25,000 for violating home quarantine instructions this afternoon. They

returned from India.

On information, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Gomostapur Mizanur Rahman

said, “A mobile court conducted the drive and fined Taka 25,000.”

In Jamalpur, a mobile court fined a man Taka 10,000 for not following home

quarantine directives in Melandaha Upazila of the district this afternoon.

Melandaha Upazila Nirbahi Office sources said the man returned to

Bangladesh from Saudi Arabia on March 15.

Executive Magistrate and Melandaha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tamim Al Yamin

fined him Taka 10 thousand. The mobile court sent him on temporary quarantine

at Mirza Azam auditorium in Melandah for 14 days.

Civil Surgeon Dr Goutam Roy said 51 people, who returned from different

countries recently, have been directed to stay in home quarantine. Among the

returnees from abroad, 9 are in Jamalpur Sadar, 17 in Madarganj, 1 in

Melandaha, 7 in Dewanganj, 9 in Bakshiganj, 5 in Islampur and 3 in

Sarishabari Upazila.

In Munshiganj, mobile courts raided Munshiganj Sadar, Tungibari and

Siragdikhan upazila and fined five returnees for violation of home quarantine

instruction.

The five persons are Dipok Barmon, Md Karim, Harun-or-Rashid, Shahidul

Islam and Minu Akhtar.

Local administration sources said a total of 67 people have been sent to

home quarantine. The number of people undergoing home quarantine stood at 151

in Munshiganj.