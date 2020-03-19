Law commission submits annual report to President

DHAKA, March 19, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today put emphasis on

making the existing laws modern and time-befitting as a delegation of

Bangladesh Law Commission submitted its annual report-2019 to him at the

Bangabhaban here.

“Proper use of law is mandatory to establish the rule of law . . . And it

will help to make the trial process easier and quicker, through which the

litigants will get justice within the shortest possible time”, the President said.

During the meeting, the delegation led by its Chairman Justice ABM Khairul

Haque apprised the President of the overall activities of the commission and

different aspects of the report, President’s Press Secretary M Joynal Abedin

told BSS.

The head of the state was told that the law commission was working to make

different laws, including ‘The Evidence Act 1872’ and ‘The Code of Civil

Procedure 1908’ modern and time-befitting.

Law Commission’s Member Justice ATM Fazle Kabir and secretaries concerned

to the President were present on the occasion.