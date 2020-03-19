Law commission submits annual report to President

DHAKA, March 19, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today put emphasis on
making the existing laws modern and time-befitting as a delegation of
Bangladesh Law Commission submitted its annual report-2019 to him at the
Bangabhaban here.
“Proper use of law is mandatory to establish the rule of law . . . And it
will help to make the trial process easier and quicker, through which the
litigants will get justice within the shortest possible time”, the President said.
During the meeting, the delegation led by its Chairman Justice ABM Khairul
Haque apprised the President of the overall activities of the commission and
different aspects of the report, President’s Press Secretary M Joynal Abedin
told BSS.
The head of the state was told that the law commission was working to make
different laws, including ‘The Evidence Act 1872’ and ‘The Code of Civil
Procedure 1908’ modern and time-befitting.
Law Commission’s Member Justice ATM Fazle Kabir and secretaries concerned
to the President were present on the occasion.