Hasan for not spreading rumors over coronavirus

DHAKA, March 19, 2020 (BSS)-Urging all concerned not to spread rumors over coronavirus, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said that the government is committed to take stern actions against the rumor-mongers.

“I request the countrymen not to spread rumors over coronavirus. The matter of infecting four doctors of United Hospital with COVID-19 is completely a rumor,” he said.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, came up with the call after exchanging views on COVID-19 situation with the theatre personalities of the country at the conference room of the Information Ministry at Secretariat here.

Representatives of Directors Guild, Nattokar Shangho, Projojok Samity and Ovinoy Shilpi Shangho led by renowned dramatist Mamunur Rashid, were present on the occasion.

Hasan said the government is committed to take stern actions against those who are involved in spreading rumors over COVID-19 to create panic among people of the country.

He also sought support of journalists to offset rumors saying if anyone tries to spread rumor, he or she should be barred from doing it.

About the outbreak of the disease in the country, he said it has mainly entered Bangladesh due to the return of many Bangladeshi expatriates.

Expressing his optimism to prevent coronavirus, he said it is a good news that China, the main epicenter of the COVID-19 disease, has succeeded to control it and no new person has been infected in last 24 hours in that country.

Hasan said the government has taken all-out preparations to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

He asked all, especially overseas returnees, to follow the directions given by the government regarding the disease, including 15 days self-quarantine, for the sake of his or her family and people as well.

During the meeting, Mamunur Rashid said representatives of all the associations of the drama circle of the country will decide whether the shooting of all the plays from March 22 to March 31 will be postponed or not.

In response to the question of holding election in the current situation of the country, the minister said, “The matter of holding election goes with the Election Commission.”

Hasan hoped that the Election Commission would take pragmatic and time-befitting decision considering the prevailing situation due to COVID-19 pandemic.