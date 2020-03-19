President for ensuring quality research in universities

DHAKA, March 19, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today asked the university authorities to ensure quality research and simultaneously the overall academic environment on all campuses.

“Research is very important to ensure quality education and the academic environment as well in the university,” the President said.

The head of the state came up with the observation as new Vice Chancellor (VC) of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) Major General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban here in the afternoon.

During the meeting, the President, also the chancellor of the university, put emphasis on ensuring quality research on different contemporary issues at all universities, President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS.

The VC apprised the President of the overall academic and different development activities of the university.

He sought cooperation of the President in running the academic and administrative affairs of the university.

President Hamid gave him a patient hearing and expressed his satisfaction over the overall activities of the BUP.

Secretaries concerned to the President were present.