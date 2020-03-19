HC for handing over foreign returnees to law enforcers

DHAKA, March 19, 2020 (BSS) – The High Court (HC) today ordered the authorities concerned to handover all those returning home from abroad to the law enforcement agencies to ensure their home quarantine.

A High Court vacation bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order after holding hearing on a writ filed in this regard.

Supreme Court lawyer Eunus Ali Akond on March 15 filed the writ, pleading for the court’s directive for closing down the educational institutes in the country to contain spread of coronavirus. The government, however, has already closed the schools and colleges.

“The court asked the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh and Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism to comply with the order,” Advocate Akond said.