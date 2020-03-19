Biman cancels flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi

DHAKA, March 19, 2020 (BSS) – The Biman Bangladesh Airlines today cancelled its all flights to two United Arab Emirates (UAE) destinations – Dubai and Abu Dhabi – as per the decision of the Middle Eastern nation amid the pandemic of deadly COVID-19.

“We suspend all flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from March 19 to 31 as per the decision of the UAE,” Biman Managing Director and CEO Md Mokabbir Hossain told the media here today. However, the UAE carriers, including Emirates Airlines, will continue their flight operation to Dhaka to carry only transit passengers to other destinations like the UK, the USA and Canada.

So far, Emirates Airlines didn’t reduce its frequency from Dhaka – all three daily flights on Dubai-Dhaka-Dubai are under full operation carrying the transit passengers to other countries, local officials of the carrier told BSS today.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman suspended all flights with Bangladesh due to the deadly coronavirus while Bangladesh imposed a ban on all travelers from Europe except the UK, till March 31.

The ban is also applicable to other nations which restricted Bangladeshis entry to their territories over the coronavirus.