Govt orders forming bodies to ensure ‘home quarantine’ across country

DHAKA, Mar 19, 2020 (BSS) – The Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives (LGRD) department has directed forming committees at all the local government bodies to ensure ‘home quarantine’ of the foreign returnees across the country.

An official order was issued on Wednesday to form the committees at city corporation, municipality, district, upazila and union levels, said a press release issued here.

Respective officials and organizations concerned have been requested to assist the committees, added the release.

To prevent ‘COVID-19’ virus from affecting healthy people, ‘home quarantine’ is being considered an effective measure worldwide.

The government is committed to implement this system through different ministries and offices to stop the virus from further spreading.