Leaflets distribution for preventing coronavirus outbreak in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, March 19, 2020 (BSS) – Leaflets distribution programme has been

started yesterday in the district for preventing coronavirus outbreak and to

make the people aware about the disease.

Superintendent of police (SP) Muhammad Towhidul Islam inaugurated the

distribution programme at a function in the district police lines of the town

as the chief guest.

SP Towhidul Islam underscored the need for preventing coronavirus outbreak

anyhow to save the people from the catastrophe.

“As over 10 persons of the country have been infected with COVID-19, there

is no alternative to conduct campaign to make the people aware about the

disease”, he said.

SP also discouraged the people to avoid all kinds of public gathering,

meetings and rallies and urged them to maintain one-meter distance from one

another.

Later, he distributed the leaflets inscribed with how to spread

coronavirus and its symptoms and preventive measures.

A special munajat was also offered seeking the blessing of the Almighty

Allah to save the countrymen from the COVID-19.

Additional police Rahaat Gowhary, additional police super-B circle Moynul

Haque and officer-in-charge of Sadar police Station Khan Mohammad Shahriar

and media men were present on the occasion.

As many as 20,000 leaflets would be distributed to the people of the

district through involving the OCs and the inspectors of the seven police

stations here.