Leaflets distribution for preventing coronavirus outbreak in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, March 19, 2020 (BSS) – Leaflets distribution programme has been
started yesterday in the district for preventing coronavirus outbreak and to
make the people aware about the disease.
Superintendent of police (SP) Muhammad Towhidul Islam inaugurated the
distribution programme at a function in the district police lines of the town
as the chief guest.
SP Towhidul Islam underscored the need for preventing coronavirus outbreak
anyhow to save the people from the catastrophe.
“As over 10 persons of the country have been infected with COVID-19, there
is no alternative to conduct campaign to make the people aware about the
disease”, he said.
SP also discouraged the people to avoid all kinds of public gathering,
meetings and rallies and urged them to maintain one-meter distance from one
another.
Later, he distributed the leaflets inscribed with how to spread
coronavirus and its symptoms and preventive measures.
A special munajat was also offered seeking the blessing of the Almighty
Allah to save the countrymen from the COVID-19.
Additional police Rahaat Gowhary, additional police super-B circle Moynul
Haque and officer-in-charge of Sadar police Station Khan Mohammad Shahriar
and media men were present on the occasion.
As many as 20,000 leaflets would be distributed to the people of the
district through involving the OCs and the inspectors of the seven police
stations here.