Virus endangers ‘future of aviation’ without state aid: Lufthansa boss

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, March 19, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The chief executive of

German airline giant Lufthansa warned governments might need to save the

industry from the coronavirus crisis, as “drastic cutbacks in flight

operations” have grounded over 90 percent of its planes.

“The longer this crisis lasts, the more likely it is that the future of

aviation cannot be guaranteed without state aid,” Carsten Spohr said in a

statement, adding that 700 of Lufthansa’s 763 aircraft were grounded but that

the group was in good financial shape for now.