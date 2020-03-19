Virus endangers ‘future of aviation’ without state aid: Lufthansa boss

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, March 19, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The chief executive of
German airline giant Lufthansa warned governments might need to save the
industry from the coronavirus crisis, as “drastic cutbacks in flight
operations” have grounded over 90 percent of its planes.
“The longer this crisis lasts, the more likely it is that the future of
aviation cannot be guaranteed without state aid,” Carsten Spohr said in a
statement, adding that 700 of Lufthansa’s 763 aircraft were grounded but that
the group was in good financial shape for now.