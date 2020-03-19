Dry weather likely over the country

DHAKA, March 19, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today predicted that weather would remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky

over the country in the next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the

country,” said a met office press release this morning.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may

rise slightly over the country, it added.

As an extended outlook for the next 72 hours commencing at 9 am today,

the bulletin predicted that rain or thunder showers is likely to occur.

The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded 35.0 degrees Celsius

at Cox’s Bazar in Chattogram. Today’s minimum temperature was recorded 13.8

degrees Celsius at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6.09 pm today and rises at 6.02 am tomorrow in the

capital.