Six fined for violating quarantine rules in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, March 18, 2020 (BSS) – Mobile courts fined six overseas returnees for

violating government’s instructions to stay in home quarantine in the district.

They have returned home from different countries of Middle East between March 8 and

13.

The returnees hailed from Anwara, Hathazari, Raozan, Patiya and Lohagara upazilas.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) AZM Sharif Hossain of Chattogram today said mobile

courts led by upazila nirbahi officers (UNO) fined the six expatriates.

Five of them were fined Taka 10,000 each for violating the article 269 of penal code and one

was fined Taka 5,000.

He told the journalists that it is mandatory for anyone to stay in their 14 days home

quarantine after returning home from abroad.

The six expatriates were traveling outside their residences violating the quarantine

rules.

In response to a question, AZM Sharif Hossain said there is no alternative to awareness to

avoid the infection of the coronavirus. For this reason, anyone who comes from abroad must be stay in home quarantine, he added.