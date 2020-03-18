Bangabandhu strongly believed in Commonwealth: Patricia

DHAKA, March 18, 2020 (BSS) – Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia

Scotland has said Bangabandhu strongly believed in the Commonwealth and the

Commonwealth values that inspired him to make the forum the first

international organization that Bangladesh joined in 1972 immediate after its

Liberation War.

“The Commonwealth will always remember in deep gratification Bangabandhu’s

charismatic participation in two Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings

during his lifetime,” she said in a message on the birth centenary of

Bangabandhu, said a press release here.

Paying deep respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman, the Commonwealth secretary general recalled the great leader’s

participation in the two meetings-first in 1973 in Ottawa and second in 1975

in Kingston where he championed global peace and his foreign policy’s

philosophy- Friendship to All and Malice Towards None’.

She said the great leader dedicated his life for the realization of the

rights and freedom of the people of Bangladesh that led to their independence

in 1971.

“I am pleased to learn that the government and the people of Bangladesh

will be celebrating the historic birth centenary of Bangabandhu in

association with the UNESCO with due festivity throughout the Mujib Year,

March 2020-March 2021,” she said.

Patricia also paid special tribute to Bangabandhu’s unflinching conviction

in democracy, secularism and progressive values, as well as his indomitable

spirit to be always on the side of the oppressed people.

She said Bangabandhu effectively laid down the strong foundation of

Bangladesh’s historic partnership with the Commonwealth that continues to

flourish for five decades promoting “our common aspirations for democracy,

human rights, good governance, tolerance and cultural diversity”.

“On this auspicious occasion, I take this opportunity to renew the

Commonwealth’s shared values and strong bonds of partnership with the

government of Bangladesh led by Bangabandhu’s visionary daughter Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina in delivering the sustainable development goals

leaving no one behind,” Patricia said.