‘Corona unit’ to be set up at each division: Maleque

DHAKA, March 18, 2020 (BSS) – Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid
Maleque today said ‘Corona unit’ will be set up at eight divisions across the
country aiming to facilitate monitoring system regarding the coronavirus
(COVID-19) outbreak.
“Corona Unit will be set up at eight divisions in the country so that
monitoring system can be strengthen and people can know the information
regarding the virus and receive required treatment,” he told a discussion on
combating coronavirus.
Aiming to manage the increased quarantined patients due to COVID-19, he
also directed the authorities concerned to keep some places, including Bishwa
Ijtema Maidan, Tongi, ready apart from Kurmitola General Hospital and Kuwait
Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital.
Each person, who returned to the country from coronavirus-affected
countries, must abide by all the rules given for the 14-day quarantine
process, he said, adding that, in default, legal action will be taken in this
regard.
During the discussion, Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and
Research (IEDCR) Director Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora told the
discussants that they have opened a Facebook account – iedcr, COVID-19
Control Room- so that people get information regarding the coronavirus.
In the discussion, it is informed that a total of 17 hotline numbers are
open for any kind of help or contact regarding coronavirus.
The hotline numbers are: 333, 16263, 01550064901-5, 01401184551,
01401184554, 01401184555, 01401184556, 01401184559, 01401184560, 01401184563,
01401184568, 01927711784, 01927711785, 01937000011 and 01937110011.