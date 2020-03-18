‘Corona unit’ to be set up at each division: Maleque

DHAKA, March 18, 2020 (BSS) – Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid

Maleque today said ‘Corona unit’ will be set up at eight divisions across the

country aiming to facilitate monitoring system regarding the coronavirus

(COVID-19) outbreak.

“Corona Unit will be set up at eight divisions in the country so that

monitoring system can be strengthen and people can know the information

regarding the virus and receive required treatment,” he told a discussion on

combating coronavirus.

Aiming to manage the increased quarantined patients due to COVID-19, he

also directed the authorities concerned to keep some places, including Bishwa

Ijtema Maidan, Tongi, ready apart from Kurmitola General Hospital and Kuwait

Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital.

Each person, who returned to the country from coronavirus-affected

countries, must abide by all the rules given for the 14-day quarantine

process, he said, adding that, in default, legal action will be taken in this

regard.

During the discussion, Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and

Research (IEDCR) Director Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora told the

discussants that they have opened a Facebook account – iedcr, COVID-19

Control Room- so that people get information regarding the coronavirus.

In the discussion, it is informed that a total of 17 hotline numbers are

open for any kind of help or contact regarding coronavirus.

The hotline numbers are: 333, 16263, 01550064901-5, 01401184551,

01401184554, 01401184555, 01401184556, 01401184559, 01401184560, 01401184563,

01401184568, 01927711784, 01927711785, 01937000011 and 01937110011.