DSE, CSE cut trading hours for COVID-19

DHAKA, March 18, 2020 (BSS) – Country’s both the bourses – Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) reduced trading time by 1 hour which will be effective from tomorrow.

DSE and CSE took this decision in the wake of growing concern over the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, said separate press releases today.

DSE board of directors took this move today in a meeting. The CSE also will follow the DSE.

“Authority has reduced trading time in line with the government’s decision of shutting the schools and colleges as well as limiting meetings and public gatherings following the horrifying situation rendered across the globe by COVID-19,” said DSE.

Trading at the bourses will begin at 10:30am and continue until 1:30pm instead of 2:30pm. The new schedule will be continued until further notice, added the releases.

Normally, the capital market sees a four-hour trading from 10:30am to 2:30pm.

Both the bourses also encouraged the investors to conduct share transactions cautiously through mobile apps and online trading amid the ongoing situation.