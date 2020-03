PARIS, March 18, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The new coronavirus has infected more

than 200,000 globally since the beginning of the outbreak in December,

according to any AFP tally Wednesday.

Nearly 200,680 people around the world have been infected, with more than

8,000 deaths, as of 1300 GMT Wednesday.

The tallies are calculated using data collected by AFP offices from

national authorities and information from the World Health Organization

(WHO).