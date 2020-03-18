ADB announces $6.5b initial response to COVID-19 pandemic

DHAKA, March 18, 2020 (BSS) – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today

announced a $6.5 billion initial package to address the immediate needs of

its developing member countries (DMCs) as they respond to the novel

coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“This pandemic has become a major global crisis. It requires forceful

action at national, regional, and global levels,” said ADB President

Masatsugu Asakawa.

“With our developing member countries, we are formulating an aggressive set

of actions to combat the pandemic; to protect the poor, the vulnerable, and

wider populations across the region; and to ensure economies will rebound as

swiftly as possible. Based on close dialogue with our members and peer

institutions, we are deploying this $6.5 billion rescue package to meet the

immediate needs of our members.” said the ADB President.

Asawaka stressed that, “ADB stands ready to provide further financial

assistance and policy advice down the road whenever the situation warrants,

on top of the $6.5 billion package.”

The initial package includes approximately $3.6 billion in sovereign

operations for a range of responses to the health and economic consequences

of the pandemic, and $1.6 billion in non-sovereign operations for micro,

small, and medium-sized enterprises, domestic and regional trade, and firms

directly impacted.

ADB will also mobilize about $1 billion in concessional resources through

reallocations from ongoing projects and assessing possible needs for

contingencies. ADB will make available $40 million in technical assistance

and quick-disbursing grants.

To provide the support package to DMCs as quickly and flexibly as possible,

ADB will seek adjustment in its financing instruments and business processes.

Subject to approval by ADB’s Board of Directors, this will include faster

access to emergency budget support for economies facing severe fiscal

constraints, streamlined procedures for policy-based lending, and universal

procurement with flexible and faster processes.

The pandemic demands a coordinated response and strong collaboration among

countries and organizations.

The release said ADB will further strengthen its close collaboration with

the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, regional development banks,

the World Health Organization, and major bilateral funding agencies including

the Japan International Cooperation Agency, as well as the US Centers for

Disease Control and private sector organizations, to ensure effective

implementation of its COVID-19 response.

Since its first COVID-19 response on February 7, 2020 ADB has already

provided more than $225 million to meet urgent needs of both governments and

businesses in DMCs.

ADB’s initial economic analysis and associated data files were published on

March 6, 2020 in ‘The Economic Impact of the COVID-19 Outbreak on Developing

Asia’.

It provided estimates of the impact on developing Asia-and on individual

economies and sectors in the region-through numerous channels, including

sharp declines in domestic demand, lower tourism and business travel, trade

and production linkages, supply disruptions, and health effects.

ADB will publish updated estimates of the economic impact of the pandemic

in its Asian Development Outlook 2020 to be released on 1 April 2020.