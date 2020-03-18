Govt looking for 3,835 returnees in Faridpur

FARIDPUR, March 18, 2020 (BSS) – The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is looking for 3,835 people in Faridpur, who recently returned home from abroad, aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

They returned home from abroad during March 1-15 last and most of them came back from India, Faridpur deputy commissioner Atul Sarkar told a press briefing at his office here on Tuesday night.

He said after finding out the returnees, they would be quarantined.

Local civil surgeon Dr Siddiqur Rahman, director of Faridpur Medical College Hospital Dr Saifur Rahman and superintendent of police Alimuzzaman were, among others, present at the briefing.