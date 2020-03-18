Trump to hold presser on ‘very important’ virus news

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – US President Donald Trump said he

will hold a news conference Wednesday on “very important news from the FDA”

related to the new coronavirus.

Trump, who referred to the disease as the “Chinese virus” in a tweet, shed

no light on the development to be disclosed.

“I will be having a news conference today to discuss very important news

from the FDA concerning the Chinese Virus!”

At least 100 people have died of the virus in the United States, which has

nearly 6,500 confirmed cases of the disease, according to a running tally

kept by Johns Hopkins University.