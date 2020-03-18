Judges to decide on court closure soon: CJ

DHAKA, March 18, 2020 (BSS) – Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain today said all the judges will soon decide whether to close all the courts across the country to contain spread of coronavirus.

“We all are alert about this coronavirus. We all the judges will sit and decide soon what to do about this. Now Supreme Court is going through vacation. We would hold meeting before end of this vacation. We have to be

aware so that general people and justice seekers don’t get affected,” he

said.

The chief justice said these while talking to newsmen after planting

saplings at Supreme Court arena marking the birth centenary of Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“All the lower courts come under Supreme Court. So we will take decision

in this regard. We have to think about thousands of justice seekers. If we go

on full shutdown, people’s suffering may go up. So we will sit and take

decision,” Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain added.

Judges of both the divisions of the apex court planted saplings beside

the fountain at Supreme Court arena.