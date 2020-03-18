Tribunal to hold indictment hearing in Abrar killing case April 6

DHAKA, March 18, 2020 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today transferred the case lodged over murder of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 and set April 6

for holding hearing on charge framing in the case.

Judge KM Imrul Qayes of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, which was

holding hearing in the case so far, passed the order two days after Public

Security Division of Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification in this

regard.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on March 12

signed necessary documents to transfer the case to speedy trial tribunal.

Earlier on November 13, 2019, the court took charge sheet in the case

filed by Detective branch (DB) of police against 25 accused, into cognizance.

The 25 accused are – Mehedi Hasan Russel, Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf

Sakal, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Muntassir Alam Jemmy,

Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Md Muzahidur Rahman, Muhtasim Fuad, Md

Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Mazedul

Islam, Shamim Billah, Moaj Abu Hurayra, ASM Nazmus Sadat, Istiak Ahammed

Munna, Amit Saha, Md Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, SM

Mahmud Setu, Morsheduzzaman Jisan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amatya

Islam and Mostaba Rafid.

According to the police, of the 25 accused, 11 took part in the gruesome

murder directly and the other played role in the crime one way or another. Of

those arrested, eight have given confessional statements before court.

BUET students and the varsity authorities found seemingly lifeless body of

Abrar, 22, on first-floor stairs of Sher-e-Bangla Hall and rushed him to

Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead at

around 6.30 am on October 7, 2019.

Abrar’s father filed the case with Chawkbazar Police Station against 19.