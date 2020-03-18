Dry weather likely over the country, met office says

DHAKA, March 18, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted that weather would remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky over the country in the next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Weather is likely to remain dry with partly cloudy sky over the country,” said a met office press release this morning.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, it added.

As an extended outlook for the next 72 hours commencing at 9 am today, the bulletin predicted that rain or thunder showers is likely to occur.

The highest temperature on Monday was recorded 37.6 degrees Celsius at Teknaf in Chattogram. Today’s minimum temperature was recorded 13.2 degrees Celsius at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6.09 pm today and rises at 6.03 am tomorrow in the capital.