12 Gaibandha new born babies welcomed with gift on Mujib Borsho

GAIBANDHA, March 18, 2020 (BSS) – The 12 babies born at Mother and Child
Welfare Center (MCWC) here on March 17 were welcomed with gift on the birth
centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
On the occasion, a simple function was jointly organized by district
administration, department of family planning (DFP) and department of social
services (DSS) at the office of MCWC at Masterpara of the town yesterday
afternoon.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the function as the chief
guest and deputy director (DD) of DSS Emdadul Haque Pramanik spoke as the
special guest while DD of DFP Saiful Islam presided over it.
Earlier, medical officer of MCWC Dr. Afsari Khanam made a welcome speech
and said a total of 12 babies were born here till 5 pm today.
DC Abdul Matin in his speeches said that the babies who were born at the
MCWC today are very lucky as Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born at
Tungipara of Gopalganj this day in 1920.
He hoped that the babies would be groomed up imbued with the ideology of
Bangabandhu and they would also be the patriotic citizens of the country as
well as lead the nation towards desired development in future.
Later, the DC formally handed over the gifts to the mothers and
grandmothers of the babies.