12 Gaibandha new born babies welcomed with gift on Mujib Borsho

GAIBANDHA, March 18, 2020 (BSS) – The 12 babies born at Mother and Child

Welfare Center (MCWC) here on March 17 were welcomed with gift on the birth

centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On the occasion, a simple function was jointly organized by district

administration, department of family planning (DFP) and department of social

services (DSS) at the office of MCWC at Masterpara of the town yesterday

afternoon.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the function as the chief

guest and deputy director (DD) of DSS Emdadul Haque Pramanik spoke as the

special guest while DD of DFP Saiful Islam presided over it.

Earlier, medical officer of MCWC Dr. Afsari Khanam made a welcome speech

and said a total of 12 babies were born here till 5 pm today.

DC Abdul Matin in his speeches said that the babies who were born at the

MCWC today are very lucky as Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born at

Tungipara of Gopalganj this day in 1920.

He hoped that the babies would be groomed up imbued with the ideology of

Bangabandhu and they would also be the patriotic citizens of the country as

well as lead the nation towards desired development in future.

Later, the DC formally handed over the gifts to the mothers and

grandmothers of the babies.