BNP had scope to shun killing-plot politics in Mujib Year: Hasan

DHAKA, March 17, 2020 (BSS) – Noting that BNP was involved in the killing
of Bangabandhu, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said BNP had a
chance to come out of the politics of killing and conspiracy by seeking
apology to the nation on the birth centenary of Father of the Nation
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
“Today, on the occasion of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary, BNP had an
opportunity to come out of the politics of killing and conspiracy by seeking
apology to the nation. But they failed to do so,” he said.
Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, made the statement while
replying to a question after paying homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath
at the portrait of Bangabandhu on the Film Development Corporation (FDC)
premises here on the sidelines of a doa and discussion programme.
The FDC’s film makers, producers, artistes and technicians organised the
function at Zahir Raihan auditorium of the corporation while State Minister
for Information Dr Md Murad Hassan addressed the function as the special
guest.
Information Minister said BNP has proved again that they were involved in
Bangabandhu killing by not initiating any programme on the birth centenary of
Father of the Nation.
Terming BNP founder Ziaur Rahman as one of the masterminds behind
Bangabandhu killing, he said Zia was not only a mastermind but he also gave
shelter to the killers and provided them significant posts at Bangladesh
missions abroad.
Zia’s wife (Begum Khaleda Zia) allowed the killers of Bangabandhu for
using the national flag on their cars by making them opposition in the
parliament through the 1996 elections which was lasted for only one month,
Hasan added.
Addressing the discussion as the chief guest, the minister said “But it is
the truth that those, who wanted to erase the name of Bangabandhu, have been
erased”.
He said though the programmes of “Mujib Year” on the occasion of the
Bangabandhu’s birth centenary have been rearranged due to coronavirus
outbreak across the globe, there is no lack of enthusiasm among the people.
All the people of the country today recalled the Father of the Nation
Bangabandhu with due respect, Hasan added.
Murad, addressing the function, said Bangladesh would have not been
emerged if Bangabandhu was not born.
“So, who fails to show respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu, the
nation condemns them,” he added.
Acting Managing Director of the FDC Nuzhat Yeasmin presided over the
function while Vice-President of Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote film actor
Alamgir, President of the Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association Misha
Sawdagor and its General Secretary Zayed Khan, President of Film Director
Association Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar, Film Producers’ Association president
Khorshed Alam Khasru, film actresses Sujata, Rozina and Dilara Zaman were
present in the function, among others.
Earlier, the information minister along with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation by placing wreaths at the mazar
(mausoleum) of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj in the morning.