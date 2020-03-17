BNP had scope to shun killing-plot politics in Mujib Year: Hasan

DHAKA, March 17, 2020 (BSS) – Noting that BNP was involved in the killing

of Bangabandhu, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said BNP had a

chance to come out of the politics of killing and conspiracy by seeking

apology to the nation on the birth centenary of Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“Today, on the occasion of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary, BNP had an

opportunity to come out of the politics of killing and conspiracy by seeking

apology to the nation. But they failed to do so,” he said.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, made the statement while

replying to a question after paying homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath

at the portrait of Bangabandhu on the Film Development Corporation (FDC)

premises here on the sidelines of a doa and discussion programme.

The FDC’s film makers, producers, artistes and technicians organised the

function at Zahir Raihan auditorium of the corporation while State Minister

for Information Dr Md Murad Hassan addressed the function as the special

guest.

Information Minister said BNP has proved again that they were involved in

Bangabandhu killing by not initiating any programme on the birth centenary of

Father of the Nation.

Terming BNP founder Ziaur Rahman as one of the masterminds behind

Bangabandhu killing, he said Zia was not only a mastermind but he also gave

shelter to the killers and provided them significant posts at Bangladesh

missions abroad.

Zia’s wife (Begum Khaleda Zia) allowed the killers of Bangabandhu for

using the national flag on their cars by making them opposition in the

parliament through the 1996 elections which was lasted for only one month,

Hasan added.

Addressing the discussion as the chief guest, the minister said “But it is

the truth that those, who wanted to erase the name of Bangabandhu, have been

erased”.

He said though the programmes of “Mujib Year” on the occasion of the

Bangabandhu’s birth centenary have been rearranged due to coronavirus

outbreak across the globe, there is no lack of enthusiasm among the people.

All the people of the country today recalled the Father of the Nation

Bangabandhu with due respect, Hasan added.

Murad, addressing the function, said Bangladesh would have not been

emerged if Bangabandhu was not born.

“So, who fails to show respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu, the

nation condemns them,” he added.

Acting Managing Director of the FDC Nuzhat Yeasmin presided over the

function while Vice-President of Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote film actor

Alamgir, President of the Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association Misha

Sawdagor and its General Secretary Zayed Khan, President of Film Director

Association Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar, Film Producers’ Association president

Khorshed Alam Khasru, film actresses Sujata, Rozina and Dilara Zaman were

present in the function, among others.

Earlier, the information minister along with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation by placing wreaths at the mazar

(mausoleum) of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj in the morning.