4 killed, as under construction college gate collapses in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, March 17, 2020 (BSS) – At least four people have been killed and

five others injured when an under-construction gate of a college in Tarash

upazila of Sirajganj district collapsed this afternoon .

Three of the dead could be identified as Tojammel Haque, 56, Asif , 16, and

Rashidul , 27, however identity of another victim who is a cattle trader in

his 50s could not be known .

Tarash Fire Service Leader Abdullah Al Mahmud said a big chunk of the M

Mansur Ali College gate abruptly collapsed on the people who gathered on

the college grounds for a weekly market at around 4 pm .

Three people died on the spot , while one person succumbed to injuries at the

Upazila Health Complex after admission, the sources said .

Md Mahbubul Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Tarash Police Station said the

five injured are undergoing treatment at Sirajganj Medical College Hospital.

Local lawmaker Dr Abdul Aziz visited the place of occurrence and

announced that a probe committee will be formed to unmask the cause of

incident and persons responsible must be brought to the book .