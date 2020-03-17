4 killed, as under construction college gate collapses in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, March 17, 2020 (BSS) – At least four people have been killed and
five others injured when an under-construction gate of a college in Tarash
upazila of Sirajganj district collapsed this afternoon .
Three of the dead could be identified as Tojammel Haque, 56, Asif , 16, and
Rashidul , 27, however identity of another victim who is a cattle trader in
his 50s could not be known .
Tarash Fire Service Leader Abdullah Al Mahmud said a big chunk of the M
Mansur Ali College gate abruptly collapsed on the people who gathered on
the college grounds for a weekly market at around 4 pm .
Three people died on the spot , while one person succumbed to injuries at the
Upazila Health Complex after admission, the sources said .
Md Mahbubul Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Tarash Police Station said the
five injured are undergoing treatment at Sirajganj Medical College Hospital.
Local lawmaker Dr Abdul Aziz visited the place of occurrence and
announced that a probe committee will be formed to unmask the cause of
incident and persons responsible must be brought to the book .