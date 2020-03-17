Shakib pays tributes to Bangabandhu on birth centenary

DHAKA, March 17, 2020 (BSS)- Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan paid his tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth centenary on Tuesday.

Shakib, who has been serving two years ban with one year of that suspended

imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to

report corrupt approaches, took his social media handle to pay his tributes

for the greatest Bengali of all time.

“A 100 years ago, a great human being was born. He dreamed big and dared

even bigger. He may not be with us anymore but his dreams and philosophies

are still very much alive in our minds. Happy 100th birthday to the Father of

our Nation,” Shakib wrote.

Despite being banned Shakib Al Hasan is engaged with various social

activities and hope to comeback in cricket strongly when the ban is lifted.