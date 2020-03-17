Mujib Borsho being celebrated in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, MAR 17, 2020 (BSS) – The celebration of Mujib Year officially termed as ‘Mujib Borsho’, birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is being celebrated in the district as elsewhere in

the country today with due respect.

Marking the celebration, Awami League and its associate bodies, district

administration and socio-cultural organizations chalked out various

programmes.

In the morning at 8.30 am, deputy commissioner Abdul Matin paid rich

tributes by placing floral wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman on DB Road, adjacent to Poura Park of the town on behalf of

the district administration.

Then, superintendent of police (SP) Towhidul Islam, general secretary of

district unit of Awami League Abu Bakar Siddique and mayor of Gaibandha

Municipality Adv Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon placed floral wreaths at the

portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of district police.

Later, a Mujib Corner was opened at the District Collectorate Building

here around 11 am. DC Abdul Matin formally inaugurated the corner through

unveiling a plaque and cutting a red tape as the chief guest.

SP Towhidul Islam, general secretary of Bangladesh Awami League district

unit, Abu Bakar Siddique and mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Adv Shah Masud

Zahangir Kabir Milon were present at the event as special guests.

The programme was followed by distribution of wheel chairs to the persons

with disabilities on the premises of District Collectorate Building.

A total of 17 differently-abled persons got wheel chairs and three

received other devices including hearing, standing frame, and auxiliary ones.

DC Abdul Matin distributed the chairs and devices to them as the chief guest.

Besides, Government Shishu Paribars also celebrated Mujib Borsho and

National Child Day-2020 with much festivity.

Improved diets were also served to the inmates of hospitals, jail and

orphanages and special prayers were arranged at the mosque, temple and

churches marking the day.

Earlier, all the buildings of the government offices here were illuminated

on Monday night marking the Mujib Borsho.