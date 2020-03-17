Mujib Borsho being celebrated in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, MAR 17, 2020 (BSS) – The celebration of Mujib Year officially termed as ‘Mujib Borsho’, birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is being celebrated in the district as elsewhere in
the country today with due respect.
Marking the celebration, Awami League and its associate bodies, district
administration and socio-cultural organizations chalked out various
programmes.
In the morning at 8.30 am, deputy commissioner Abdul Matin paid rich
tributes by placing floral wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh
Mujibur Rahman on DB Road, adjacent to Poura Park of the town on behalf of
the district administration.
Then, superintendent of police (SP) Towhidul Islam, general secretary of
district unit of Awami League Abu Bakar Siddique and mayor of Gaibandha
Municipality Adv Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon placed floral wreaths at the
portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of district police.
Later, a Mujib Corner was opened at the District Collectorate Building
here around 11 am. DC Abdul Matin formally inaugurated the corner through
unveiling a plaque and cutting a red tape as the chief guest.
SP Towhidul Islam, general secretary of Bangladesh Awami League district
unit, Abu Bakar Siddique and mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Adv Shah Masud
Zahangir Kabir Milon were present at the event as special guests.
The programme was followed by distribution of wheel chairs to the persons
with disabilities on the premises of District Collectorate Building.
A total of 17 differently-abled persons got wheel chairs and three
received other devices including hearing, standing frame, and auxiliary ones.
DC Abdul Matin distributed the chairs and devices to them as the chief guest.
Besides, Government Shishu Paribars also celebrated Mujib Borsho and
National Child Day-2020 with much festivity.
Improved diets were also served to the inmates of hospitals, jail and
orphanages and special prayers were arranged at the mosque, temple and
churches marking the day.
Earlier, all the buildings of the government offices here were illuminated
on Monday night marking the Mujib Borsho.