Two killed in Jashore road accident

JASHORE, March 17, 2020 (BSS) – Two youths were killed in a road accident

in Rajapur-Danga Boyra area of Sadar upazila here on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Sumon, 21, son of Fulmia and Sabuj

Hossain, 19, son of Korban Ali, residents of Mathurapur village of the

upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Jashore Kotwali Model Police Station M Moniruzzaman

said the accident took place in the area at about 8.30 pm when a motorcycle

hit a roadside tree, leaving bike riders Sumon and Sabuj dead on the spot.

A case was filed in this connection.