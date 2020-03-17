Dry weather likely

DHAKA, March 17, 2020 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today predicted that weather would remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky

over the country in the next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the

country,” said a met office press release this morning.

Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain

nearly unchanged over the country, it added.

The highest temperature on Monday was recorded 37.2 degrees Celsius at

Teknaf in Chattogram. Today’s minimum temperature was recorded 11.5 degrees

Celsius at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6.09 pm today and rises at 6.08 am tomorrow in the

capital.