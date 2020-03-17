President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu on his birth centenary

TUNGIPARA, Gopalganj, March 17, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid and
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here this morning paid rich tributes to Father
of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the 100
birth anniversary of the great leader.
The President and the Premier paid their homage by placing wreaths at the
mazar (mausoleum) of Bangabandhu here.
President Hamid first laid a wreath at the mazar of Bangabandhu followed by
the Prime Minister.
After placing the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a
mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation while the
bugle played the last post.
A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air
Force gave an honour guard on the occasion.
Abdul Hamid and Sheikh Hasina offered Fateha and joined a munajat seeking
eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu as well as other martyrs
of the August 15 carnage.
Sheikh Rehana, the younger daughter of Bangabandhu, PM’s daughter Saima
Wazed Hossain, Sheikh Rehana’s son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby and his wife
Peppi Siddiq were present on the occasion.
Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, Speaker of the
Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM
Mozammel Haque, AL’s General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges
Minister Obaidul Quader, Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh
Fazlul Karim Selim and Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque,
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Home Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Khan,
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment
Minister Imran Ahmad, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Foreign
Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Land Minister
Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, PM’s Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Chief Whip Noor-e-
Alam Chowdhury Liton, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam,
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, State Minister for Youth
and Sports Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel, State Minister for Posts,
Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State
Minister for Public Administration Md Farhad Hossain, State Minister for
Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa, Dhaka South City Corporation
Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Deputy Minister for Water Resources
AKM Enamul Haque Shamim and Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul
Hasan Chowdhury were present.
Among others, AL Presidium Members Muhammad Faruk Khan, Jahangir Kabir
Nanak and Abdur Rahman, central leaders Abul Hasnat Abdullah and Sheikh Helal
Uddin, its Joint General Secretaries Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin
Nasim, Organising Secretaries Mirza Azam and SM Kamal Hossain, Publicity and
Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Office Secretary Biplob Barua,
Labour Secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, Awami Jubo League President Sheikh
Fazle Shams Parosh and Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel, MP were present.
Besides, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, Chief of Army Staff
General Aziz Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury, Chief
of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, PM’s Principal
Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Senior Secretary of Home Ministry Mostofa Kamal
Uddin, Inspector General of Police Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary, PM’s Press
Secretary Ihsanul Karim, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Secretary Md Tofazzel
Hossain Miah, President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin as well as senior AL
leaders and high civil and military officials were also present.
Later, the President signed the visitor’s book kept on the mazar premises.
Earlier on his arrival on the mazar premises, President Abdul Hamid was
received by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, Sheikh Fazlul Karim
Selim, Abul Hasnat Abdullah and Sheikh Helal Uddin.
Flanked by senior leaders of the party, Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami
League President, placed another wreath at the mazar of Bangabandhu on behalf
of her party.
Helicopters staged an acrobatic show spreading red and green colours on the
mausoleum of Bangabandhu. The helicopters carrying national flag and placards
inscribed with Mujib Borsha logo flew over the mazar for some time.
Later the President and the Prime Minister joined a milad and doa mahfil on
the mazar premises.
The Prime Minister flew to Tungipara after placing wreaths at the portrait
of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi Road No
32 in the capital.
The birthday of Bangabandhu is being observed across the country as the
National Children’s Day for many years.
But this year’s programme is very special as the nation is celebrating the
year as the ‘Mujib Borsha’, the birth centenary celebration of Father of the
Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bangalee of all time.