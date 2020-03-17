President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu on his birth centenary

TUNGIPARA, Gopalganj, March 17, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid and

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here this morning paid rich tributes to Father

of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the 100

birth anniversary of the great leader.

The President and the Premier paid their homage by placing wreaths at the

mazar (mausoleum) of Bangabandhu here.

President Hamid first laid a wreath at the mazar of Bangabandhu followed by

the Prime Minister.

After placing the wreaths, they stood in solemn silence for some time as a

mark of profound respect to the memory of the Father of the Nation while the

bugle played the last post.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air

Force gave an honour guard on the occasion.

Abdul Hamid and Sheikh Hasina offered Fateha and joined a munajat seeking

eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu as well as other martyrs

of the August 15 carnage.

Sheikh Rehana, the younger daughter of Bangabandhu, PM’s daughter Saima

Wazed Hossain, Sheikh Rehana’s son Radwan Mujib Siddiq Bobby and his wife

Peppi Siddiq were present on the occasion.

Awami League (AL) Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, Speaker of the

Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM

Mozammel Haque, AL’s General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges

Minister Obaidul Quader, Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh

Fazlul Karim Selim and Agriculture Minister Dr. Muhammad Abdur Razzaque,

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Home Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Khan,

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment

Minister Imran Ahmad, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Foreign

Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Land Minister

Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, PM’s Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Chief Whip Noor-e-

Alam Chowdhury Liton, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam,

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, State Minister for Youth

and Sports Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel, State Minister for Posts,

Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State

Minister for Public Administration Md Farhad Hossain, State Minister for

Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa, Dhaka South City Corporation

Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Deputy Minister for Water Resources

AKM Enamul Haque Shamim and Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul

Hasan Chowdhury were present.

Among others, AL Presidium Members Muhammad Faruk Khan, Jahangir Kabir

Nanak and Abdur Rahman, central leaders Abul Hasnat Abdullah and Sheikh Helal

Uddin, its Joint General Secretaries Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin

Nasim, Organising Secretaries Mirza Azam and SM Kamal Hossain, Publicity and

Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Office Secretary Biplob Barua,

Labour Secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, Awami Jubo League President Sheikh

Fazle Shams Parosh and Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel, MP were present.

Besides, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, Chief of Army Staff

General Aziz Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury, Chief

of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, PM’s Principal

Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Senior Secretary of Home Ministry Mostofa Kamal

Uddin, Inspector General of Police Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary, PM’s Press

Secretary Ihsanul Karim, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Secretary Md Tofazzel

Hossain Miah, President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin as well as senior AL

leaders and high civil and military officials were also present.

Later, the President signed the visitor’s book kept on the mazar premises.

Earlier on his arrival on the mazar premises, President Abdul Hamid was

received by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, Sheikh Fazlul Karim

Selim, Abul Hasnat Abdullah and Sheikh Helal Uddin.

Flanked by senior leaders of the party, Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami

League President, placed another wreath at the mazar of Bangabandhu on behalf

of her party.

Helicopters staged an acrobatic show spreading red and green colours on the

mausoleum of Bangabandhu. The helicopters carrying national flag and placards

inscribed with Mujib Borsha logo flew over the mazar for some time.

Later the President and the Prime Minister joined a milad and doa mahfil on

the mazar premises.

The Prime Minister flew to Tungipara after placing wreaths at the portrait

of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Dhanmondi Road No

32 in the capital.

The birthday of Bangabandhu is being observed across the country as the

National Children’s Day for many years.

But this year’s programme is very special as the nation is celebrating the

year as the ‘Mujib Borsha’, the birth centenary celebration of Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bangalee of all time.