Good yield, market prices bring smiles to potato farmers in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, March 17, 2020 (BSS) – Potato farmers are now happy with good

yield and satisfactory market price during the current harvesting season

everywhere in the region, including its vast Barind tract.

At present, farmers are passing busy time for harvesting the cash crop

side by side with transporting those to the local markets or cold storages.

Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has set a target of producing

more than 35.81 lakh tonnes of potato from around 1.56 lakh hectares of land

in all eight districts of Rajshahi division, said Deb Dulal Dhali, Additional

Director of DAE here today.

He said topography and climatic conditions are favorable to the potato

farming. Apart from, the field level DAE officials and staffs are working

relentlessly to expand the modern varieties and technologies among the

farmers for making them profitable.

Mobarak Hossain, a farmer of Mougachhi area in Mohanpur Upazila, said

the farmers are seen harvesting good yield as it has attained due to suitable

climatic conditions. They are also happy with the present market price.

Most of the growers’ harvested better yields of potato in last four to

five years.

He has been cultivating potato commercially for more than 15 consecutive

years and has brought 50 bigha of land under the cash crop farming this year.

Hossain is now hoping of 200 tonnes of yield valued at around Taka 2.4

lakh with profit of around Taka 15,000 per bigha of land.

He said the market price is good. An 85-kg potato sac is being sold at

Taka 900 to 950 in local markets at present.

Abu Hena Mostofa Kamal, another commercial farmer of Mollikpur village

under Paba upazila, said number and acreage of the modern farming method has

been enhanced significantly for the last couple of years because of its

better output.

Commercial potato farming has been expanded to the dried lands in

massive way during the last couple of years in the vast Barind tract as a

result of promoting irrigation facilities by the Barind Multipurpose

Development Authorities (BMDA).

Mostofa Kamal said suitable climatic condition for potato farming has

been prevailing for the last couple of years.

Besides, the farmers have become habituated to using high yielding seed

varieties and modern technologies which are helping them to attain good

yield.

He said importance should be given on expanding the facilities of

processing and preservation to facilitate the farmers to get a fair price

round the year.

Besides, time-fitting initiative of exporting potatoes from this region

can be an effective means of making the farmers profitable.

Abu Bakkar Ali, President of the district unit of Cold Storage

Association, said there are 28 cold storages in the district with storage

capacity of four lakh tones every year which is 30 percent of the total

production.

He said there is a need of enhancing the number of cold storages for

betterment of the potato growers.

Potato farming through net house system for multiplying the tissue-

culture based seed-potato successfully has also been gaining popularity in

the region.

Mijanur Rahman Kazi, general secretary of Seed Potato Growers

Cooperative Society, told BSS that around 500 seed growing farmers were very

happy with their satisfactory yield achieved through using the net-house

farming method last year.

He said the farming of foundation seed of potato through using tissue

culture technology and net-house system has gradually been gaining popularity

everywhere in the region for the last couple of years.