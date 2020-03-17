PM pays homage to Bangabandhu on his birth centenary

DHAKA, March 17, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich

tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman heralding

the yearlong birth centenary celebrations of the great leader.

The premier paid the homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of

Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on the historic 32

Dhanmondi Road here this morning.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a

mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, also the architect of

independence.

Bangabandhu’s younger daughter Sheikh Rehana and granddaughter Saima Wazed

Hossain were present on the occasion.

Cabinet members, PM’s advisers, parliament members and senior leaders of

Bangladesh Awami League (AL) were also present.

Later flanked by the party’s central leaders, Sheikh Hasina, also the AL

president, laid another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of

her party.

Later Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury and Chief Justice

Syed Mahmud Hossain paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his

portrait separately.

Leaders of the National Implementation Committee for the Celebration of

the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman led by its President National Professor Mohammad Rafiqul Islam and

Chief Coordinator Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury laid a wreath at the

portrait of the Father of the Nation.

Officials of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) led by PM’s Principal

Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath.

Later, the leaders of associate bodies of Awami League and other

sociocultural organisations placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

On March 17 one hundred years ago, Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangalee of

all time, was born to a respected family at Tungipara village of the then

Gopalganj sub-division, now a district as the third among six children of

Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun.

The birth centenary of Bangabandhu is being celebrated across the country

today as the National Children’s Day.

The government declared the period from March 17, 2020 to March 26, 2021

as the ‘Mujib Borsho’ marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu. Along with

Bangladesh, the ‘Mujib Year’ is being celebrated globally with the initiative

of UNESCO.

The government had chalked out various programmes, including a grand

opening ceremony, to be observed throughout the year.

However, the programmes have been rescheduled following the detection of

coronavirus in Bangladesh.

The grand inaugural ceremony which was scheduled to be held at the

National Parade Ground today has been postponed and it will be held later.

The celebrations will begin with fireworks at 8pm at the Suhrawardy Udyan

today.