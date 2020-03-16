Nation set to witness Mujib Year inauguration tomorrow

DHAKA, March 16, 2020 (BSS) – The nation is set to celebrate the

inauguration of Mujib Year as the countdown for opening of Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary ends tonight.

“The celebrations will begin with fireworks at 8 pm at the Suhrawardy Udyan tomorrow,

marking Bangabandhu’s birth moment,” the Birth Centenary Celebration National

Implementation Committee’s chief coordinator Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury

told a media briefing this afternoon.

The organizers selected Suhrawardy Udyan for the inauguration of the Mujib

Year with fireworks, considering the site to be historic as Bangabandhu had

delivered his momentous March 7, 1971 speech leading to the Liberation War

and eventual independence.

Chowdhury said the fireworks would be immediately followed by nationwide

broadcast of President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s

address.

The countdown for the celebration’s opening began on January 10 last

coinciding with Bangabandhu’s homecoming in 1972, as the founder of the newly

born Bangladesh, after nine months of captivity in Pakistan.

The nation, meanwhile, had waged its war for independence in line with his

directions and earned the victory.

On March 17 one hundred years ago, Bangabandhu was born to a respected

family at Tungipara village of the then Gopalganj sub-division, now district

as the third among six children of Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun.

The history had set his course to be the architect of independent

Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times after protracted struggle

and personal sacrifices.

Organisers said the global coronavirus pandemic forced them to scale down

the inauguration fanfare revising the schedule trying to keep most of the

programmes indoors to discard public gatherings.

But the President and the premier would lay wreaths at Bangabandhu’s shrine

at Tungipara in Gopalganj tomorrow morning and offer fateha and munajat as

per original schedule.

Under the original plan, the celebration was set to be opened drawing

thousands of people at the National Parade Ground tomorrow.

A scheduled gathering of children at Tungipara and in primary schools

across Bangladesh tomorrow were also scrapped due to COVID-19.

Sheikh Hasina, who is Bangabandhu’s elder daughter, will also place

wreaths at Bangabandhu’s portrait at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at

Dhanmondi Road No. 32 in the capital ahead of travelling to Tungipara.

Different socio-cultural and political organisations from grassroots to

national levels, ministries and divisions have drawn up programmes to

celebrate the birth centenary opening.

At the press conference of the International Mother Language Institute (IMLI),

Chowdhury said after the fireworks at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan,

the recorded two-hour long inaugural programme will kick off.

The recorded programme includes the speeches of the President and the prime

minister.

The programme will be aired at all electronic media, including Bangladesh

Television (BTV), Bangladesh Betar, online and social media simultaneously,

he added.

Bangabandhu’s younger daughter Sheikh Rehana will also express her feelings

on Bangabandhu during the programme, he added.

He said presidents and prime ministers of different countries, including

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari,

Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering and Secretary General of the

United Nations Antonio Guterres and Secretary General of the Organisation of

Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will deliver messages

on the occasion.

The inauguration function will end after another firework at the South

Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad, Chowdhury added.

Bangabandhu’s birthday is a public holiday in Bangladesh and it is also

observed as National Children’s Day.

The ruling Awami League has drawn up revised programmes including -hoisting

of party flags atop all AL offices across the country including Bangabandhu

Bhaban and AL’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office at 6am on March 17, paying

homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait at 7am.

Besides, a delegation of the party’s central working committee led by AL

President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay homage to Bangabandhu by

placing a wreath at his mazar (shrine) at Tungipara in Gopalganj and join a

doa mahfil there tomorrow.

Special prayers will be arranged at all religious institutions across the

country while orphans and destitute people will be distributed special foods.

Under the initiative of Dhaka City North AL, orphans and destitute people

will be given foods and sweets on the premises of Baitul Mukarram National

Mosque and Banani Korail slum. Identical programmes will be held across the

country.

Marking the ‘Mujib Year’, Bangladesh Bank (BB) will issue regular currency

notes and commemorative notes of Taka 200 on Wednesday.

Besides, the central bank will also issue Taka 100 denomination

commemorative gold and silver coins and Taka 100 commemorative notes from the

day.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry has taken an initiative to

plant around one crore saplings across the country.