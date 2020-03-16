Momen seeks support for Bangladesh missions abroad

DHAKA, March 16, 2020 (BSS) – Foreign minister Dr A K Abdul Momen today urged governments abroad to extend necessary support to Bangladesh missions in their respective countries so that they can support Bangladeshi expatriates in this challenging pandemic coronavirus situation.

“While we fight against this pandemic menace together, we are also sure that your respective governments would also provide safety and care to our workers and people residing in your countries,” said Momen while briefing diplomats stationed in Dhaka.

The foreign ministry arranged the briefing on coronavirus situation that was followed by a reception on the eve of Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu sheikh Mujibur Rahman at State Guest House Padma in the capital this evening.

The foreign minister said the government is providing whatever support people need relating to COVID-19 irrespective of their nationality.

“I would like to assure you all that Bangladesh Government and its people will stand beside all our guests (foreigners) and support and care them as our own people and will provide any assistance they need in case of any issue related to COVID-19,” he said.

Terming the diplomats stationed here as honoured guests of Bangladesh, he said “We will take all necessary steps to ensure your (diplomats) safety and wellbeing in this difficult time.”

Momen said Bangladesh has urged all countries to stand united and help each other overcome the coronavirus outbreak, which may paralyze the whole world.

“We believe together we can overcome this pandemic sooner than later,” Momen said.

The foreign minister also informed the diplomats about the government’s temporary decisions, including travel ban, to prevent the outbreak of deadly coronavirus in the country.

About celebration of the ‘Mujib Year’, the foreign minister said people of Bangladesh were eagerly waiting to hold the inaugural ceremony of the birth centenary of the country’s founding father in a befitting manner.

But, he said, the government decided to hold a televised inaugural ceremony instead of the public event on March 17, 2020 for sake of public health as well as safety of the invited esteemed guests due to the current global scenario over COVID-19.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were also present.