DHAKA, March 16, 2020 (BSS) – The National University (NU) has postponed

its all examinations till March 31 as part of precautionary measures to check

coronavirus spread.

The revised schedules for the postponed examinations would be announced in

due time, said a NU press release today.

Detailed information related to the examinations will be available at the

NU website www.nu.ac.bd.