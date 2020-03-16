Nation set to witness Mujib Year inauguration tomorrow

DHAKA, March 16, 2020 (BSS) – The nation is set to celebrate the inauguration of Mujib Year as the countdown for opening of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary ends tonight.

“The celebrations will begin with fireworks at 8 pm at the Suhrawardy Udyan tomorrow, marking Bangabandhu’s birth moment,” the Birth Centenary Celebration National

Implementation Committee’s chief coordinator Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury told a media briefing this afternoon.

The organizers selected Suhrawardy Udyan for the inauguration of the Mujib

Year with fireworks, considering the site to be historic as Bangabandhu had

delivered his momentous March 7, 1971 speech leading to the Liberation War

and eventual independence.

Chowdhury said the fireworks would be immediately followed by nationwide

broadcast of President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s

address.

The countdown for the celebration’s opening began on January 10 last

coinciding with Bangabandhu’s homecoming in 1972, as the founder of the newly

born Bangladesh, after nine months of captivity in Pakistan.

The nation, meanwhile, had waged its war for independence in line with his

directions and earned the victory.

On March 17 one hundred years ago, Bangabandhu was born to a respected

family at Tungipara village of the then Gopalganj sub-division, now district

as the third among six children of Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun.

The history had set his course to be the architect of independent

Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times after protracted struggle

and personal sacrifices.

Organisers said the global coronavirus pandemic forced them to scale down

the inauguration fanfare revising the schedule trying to keep most of the

programmes indoors to discard public gatherings.

But the President and the premier would lay wreaths at Bangabandhu’s shrine

at Tungipara in Gopalganj tomorrow morning and offer fateha and munajat as

per original schedule.

Under the original plan, the celebration was set to be opened drawing

thousands of people at the National Parade Ground this evening.

A scheduled gathering of children at Tungipara and in primary schools

across Bangladesh tomorrow were also scrapped due to COVID-19.

Sheikh Hasina, who is Bangabandhu’s elder daughter, will also place

wreaths at Bangabandhu’s portrait at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at

Dhanmondi Road No. 32 in the capital ahead of travelling to Tungipara.

Different socio-cultural and political organisations from grassroots to

national levels, ministries and divisions have drawn up programmes to

celebrate the birth centenary opening.

