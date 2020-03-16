Iran reports 129 new virus deaths, taking total to 853

TEHRAN, March 16, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Iran said on Monday that the novel

coronavirus has killed 129 more people, a new record high for a single day in

one of the world’s worst-hit countries.

“Our plea is that everyone take this virus seriously and in no way attempt

to travel to any province,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said

in a televised news conference.

The latest deaths bring the overall toll to 853 fatalities since February

19, when the government announced Iran’s first two deaths from the disease.